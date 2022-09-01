Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Science Applications International has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years. Science Applications International has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIC. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also

