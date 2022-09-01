Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €200.00 by Berenberg Bank

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.38% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 3.1 %

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €118.78 ($121.20) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($77.90). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €124.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €132.49.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

