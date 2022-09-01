SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.85.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.16. SAP has a twelve month low of $83.50 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

About SAP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth about $174,257,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 3,004.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,330,771 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,385,000 after buying an additional 363,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.