Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Samsara Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. 143,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,691. Samsara has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

