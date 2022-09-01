Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.99 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. 2,370,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,691. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

