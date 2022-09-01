Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $153.38

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $153.38 and last traded at $154.30, with a volume of 33328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $153.29 billion, a PE ratio of 283.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,715,392. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.