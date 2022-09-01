Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Trading 61.7% Higher

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) traded up 61.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 1,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Saipem from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. AlphaValue upgraded Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Saipem from €5.71 ($5.83) to €6.19 ($6.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51.
Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.
