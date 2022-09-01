Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Insider Purchases £17,997.90 in Stock

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) insider Andy Jones purchased 3,529 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.16) per share, with a total value of £17,997.90 ($21,747.10).

Safestore Stock Performance

Safestore stock traded down GBX 6.22 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,097.78 ($13.26). 246,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,264. The stock has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 488.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Safestore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,001 ($12.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,460 ($17.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,101.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,171.17.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Safestore’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Further Reading

