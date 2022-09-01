Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.88

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 3129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.67.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Stock Down 8.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

Royal Mail Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.2698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.