Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Price Target to C$15.00

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.54. 2,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,218,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

