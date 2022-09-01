ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $827,590.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00209032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

