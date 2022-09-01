Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Acquires 2,600 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,168.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $21,120.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $21,321.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,459.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Rocket Companies stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 807.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $8,230,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

