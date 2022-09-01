Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.21

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.28, with a volume of 81850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.
Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$275.29 million and a PE ratio of -7.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.67.
Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The mining company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter.
About Rock Tech Lithium
Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.
