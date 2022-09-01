Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $328.20 and last traded at $322.80. Approximately 171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.08.

Roche Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.61 and a 200 day moving average of $352.43.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

