Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 683,726 shares of company stock worth $29,197,787 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $1,493,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 462,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,755,000 after acquiring an additional 153,199 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 120,207 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $39.11 on Thursday. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

