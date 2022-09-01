River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 209.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in St. Joe in the first quarter worth $129,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JOE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,529. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.32 per share, with a total value of $49,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,671.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

