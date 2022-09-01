River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 6,978 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,441,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,799,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.65. 4,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $161.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

