River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,687 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $16,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,290,000 after buying an additional 448,708 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 167,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 324,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.15. 15,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.