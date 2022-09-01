River Road Asset Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

MMP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,173. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

