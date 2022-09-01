River Road Asset Management LLC Has $26 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 444,154 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of OGE Energy worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OGE Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,800,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays cut their price target on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.56. 17,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,153. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.