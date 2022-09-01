River Road Asset Management LLC Has $14.35 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,379 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.25. 16,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.80. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

