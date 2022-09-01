River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,397 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Barrett Business Services worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBSI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BBSI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.03. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,374. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $567.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $239,471.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBSI. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.