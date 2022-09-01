River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 19,721 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $19,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Trading Down 2.0 %

GMS traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.22. 1,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,847. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43.

Insider Transactions at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 93,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,691.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,542,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.