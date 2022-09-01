Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Sells 217 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after acquiring an additional 730,170 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,849,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.51. 201,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,923,550. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

