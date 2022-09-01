Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Sells 1,955 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.75. 167,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,399. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.85.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

