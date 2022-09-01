Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after buying an additional 923,925 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,550,000 after buying an additional 103,043 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,157,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,407,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,584,000 after purchasing an additional 560,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,254,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,899,000 after purchasing an additional 540,881 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,361. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22.

