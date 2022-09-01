Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Has $220,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 170.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 250.6% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,946,000 after purchasing an additional 508,168 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 426,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after buying an additional 358,064 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 719.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after buying an additional 214,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,268,000 after buying an additional 148,255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

