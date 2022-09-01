Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.89.

Shares of CTAS traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $404.46. 4,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.94. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

