Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 2,134 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 12.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $18,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $48.69. 52,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,203. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

