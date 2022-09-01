Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CFO Sells 117,817.82 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 29,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.94, for a total transaction of 117,817.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,365 shares in the company, valued at 4,193,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 3.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.37. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.25 and a 1 year high of 12.75.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGTI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.33.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

See Also

