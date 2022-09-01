Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,690 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,184 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of American Express worth $203,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $148.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.02. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.