Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 14,499 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,510,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Mastercard worth $539,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Mastercard by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MA traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.99. 44,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,485. The firm has a market cap of $309.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.