Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 804,969 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Adobe were worth $366,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $11.15 on Thursday, hitting $362.29. 61,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

