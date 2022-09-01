Rhumbline Advisers Has $579.08 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,789,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,166 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $579,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.74. The company had a trading volume of 115,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663,393. The company has a market capitalization of $331.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

