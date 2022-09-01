Rhumbline Advisers Has $303.30 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Danaher worth $303,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

DHR stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.25. 42,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,162. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

