Rhumbline Advisers Has $249.48 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Netflix worth $249,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $19,739,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.4% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 104.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 864 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,671,296. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.55. The company has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

