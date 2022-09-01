Rhumbline Advisers Has $234.74 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Raytheon Technologies worth $234,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.85. The stock had a trading volume of 64,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

