Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,803 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NIKE were worth $287,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after buying an additional 338,996 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,643,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,909. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average of $119.38. The company has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

