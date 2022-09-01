Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124,832 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 129,898 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Starbucks worth $193,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.17. The company had a trading volume of 147,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,864. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

