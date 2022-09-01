Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 48,323 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Salesforce worth $333,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $3,484,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,715,392. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.04 on Thursday, hitting $151.08. The stock had a trading volume of 117,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,652. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.12. The stock has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

