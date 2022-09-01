Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 171,331 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,272,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 171,331 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Intel were worth $360,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. 698,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,235,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.