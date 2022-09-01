Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 148,187 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,755,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,187 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Pfizer worth $453,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $608,919,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $454,553,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $46.04. 563,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,339,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

