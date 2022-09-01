Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RZLT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed an “assumes” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rezolute by 65.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
