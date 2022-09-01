Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.00

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.14), with a volume of 95021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.38 ($0.15).
The company has a market capitalization of £27.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.40.
Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of November 15, 2021, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.
