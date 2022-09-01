Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 1st (ACOGF, ANCTF, ATD, CNRAF, DPSGY, FMTX, GBARF, MHGVY, RLAY, SNMRF)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 1st:

Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$61.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$57.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$63.00.

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($40.82) to €43.00 ($43.88).

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Monarch Mining (OTCMKTS:GBARF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €275.00 ($280.61) to €230.00 ($234.69).

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.15 ($5.26) to €5.20 ($5.31).

