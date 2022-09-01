Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 1st (ACOGF, ANCTF, ATD, CNRAF, DPSGY, FMTX, GBARF, MHGVY, RLAY, SNMRF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 1st:

Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$61.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$57.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$63.00.

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($40.82) to €43.00 ($43.88).

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Monarch Mining (OTCMKTS:GBARF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €275.00 ($280.61) to €230.00 ($234.69).

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.15 ($5.26) to €5.20 ($5.31).

