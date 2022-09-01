Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $11.92

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.92, but opened at $11.34. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 3,583 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $509.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,601.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.30%. On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $9,187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 149,161 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $1,898,819.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,443,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,564,774.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 750,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $9,187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,796.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after buying an additional 564,017 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

