Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 134,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,169,035 shares.The stock last traded at $25.75 and had previously closed at $26.18.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,763.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4443 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,068,000 after acquiring an additional 937,368 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth $23,448,000. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 9,679.6% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 848,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 839,708 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at about $16,781,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,333,000 after buying an additional 566,815 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

