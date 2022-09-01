Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Increased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,436 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,555,000 after buying an additional 550,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after buying an additional 311,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,021,000 after buying an additional 472,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,433,000 after buying an additional 137,074 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

