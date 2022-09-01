ReFork 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,141.00 (EFK)

ReFork (EFK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One ReFork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReFork has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReFork has a total market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $17,141.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00083676 BTC.

ReFork Profile

ReFork (CRYPTO:EFK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReFork is medium.com/refork. The official website for ReFork is refork.org. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReFork

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReFork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReFork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

