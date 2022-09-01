Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $170.00 to $197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $230.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $230.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $215.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $255.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $192.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $210.00.
- 8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $180.00.
- 8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $185.00 to $200.00.
- 8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $184.00 to $197.00.
- 8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $230.00.
- 8/19/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2022 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.
- 8/15/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $274.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/2/2022 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/18/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.
Snowflake Stock Performance
SNOW traded down $7.80 on Thursday, hitting $173.15. 10,497,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,755,242. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.92 and its 200-day moving average is $176.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,902 shares of company stock worth $764,018. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.