Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $170.00 to $197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $230.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $230.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $215.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $255.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $192.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $210.00.

8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $180.00.

8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $185.00 to $200.00.

8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $184.00 to $197.00.

8/25/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $230.00.

8/19/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

8/15/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $274.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/18/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW traded down $7.80 on Thursday, hitting $173.15. 10,497,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,755,242. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.92 and its 200-day moving average is $176.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,902 shares of company stock worth $764,018. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after buying an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after buying an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

